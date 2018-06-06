The Latest: Honolulu council votes on 'surge pricing' limits

The Latest on a Honolulu bill that would limit prices ride-hailing services can impose on riders (all times local):

11 a.m.

Continue Reading Below

Honolulu's city council is scheduled to vote on a bill that won't allow ride-hailing services to impose so-called "surge pricing" on riders if the fee is higher than a maximum amount set by the city.

The bill says the city would set a maximum fare private transportation companies may charge. That would prevent surge prices that are higher than the city-set limit.

Uber sent emails to Honolulu customers urging opposition of the bill. The email says the council is considering regulations that would impose "outdated taxi-style requirements on rideshare."

Testimony supporting the bill includes the owner of EcoCab Hawaii who writes that it's wrong to allow companies to set prices without city control.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports if the council approves the bill Wednesday it will be the first restriction in the nation on prices when rider demand is high.

Advertisement

___

4 a.m.

Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and push back on a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the bill, which is up for final vote Wednesday, would require the customer services director to establish a cap on how much ride-hailing drivers could charge during periods of "surge" or "dynamic" pricing, when demand is at its peak.

Uber and Lyft officials testified in council committees last month that such a cap would be the first such restriction imposed on the transportation network companies in the U.S.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com