The Latest: Google CEO to meet with President Trump

The Latest on Google CEO Sundar Pichai's trip to Washington to meet with U.S. lawmakers and officials from the Trump administration (all times local):

7 p.m.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has accepted an invitation to meet with President Donald Trump at a White House roundtable about internet issues.

The White House asked Pichai to attend the roundtable after meeting Friday with Larry Kudlow, the head of the National Economic Council. Pichai also met with U.S. lawmakers to discuss Google's business practices.

Further details about the roundtable's date, agenda and other attendees are expected to be released at a later date.

Google didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump has recently accused Google of rigging the results of its influential search engine to suppress conservative viewpoints. Google has denied any political bias.

The White House described Kudlow's Friday meeting with Pichai as "positive and productive."

1 a.m.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is scheduled to meet privately with members of Congress Friday after he and his boss, Google co-founder Larry Page, stood up lawmakers at a public hearing earlier this month.

The closed-door gathering is expected to include discussions about President Donald Trump's recent allegations that Google has been rigging the results of its influential search engine to suppress conservative viewpoints. Google has denied any political bias.

Other topics on the agenda are expected to include potential regulations governing consumer privacy, antitrust concerns and Google's potential expansion into China with a search engine providing censored results to comply with that country's Communist government.

Google and its corporate parent, Alphabet, may also be trying to mend some political fences after Pichai and Page snubbed Congress a few weeks ago.