The Latest: Evers says he doesn't know what Foxconn wants

The Latest on Foxconn Technology Group project in Wisconsin (all times local):

4:32 p.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says Foxconn Technology Group has not told him what changes they want to see in their contract with the state for a project that could yield the company more than $4 billion in tax credits.

Evers told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that "there have been no decisions made on exactly what's going to be changed."

Evers said Foxconn approached the state about making "several changes" to the contract for its planned display screen manufacturing facility near Racine. Foxconn says it is looking for "flexibility" under the contract.

Evers says the state is in a partnership with Foxconn and "we're going to be working together to solve it."

8:38 a.m.

Foxconn Technology Group says it is looking for "flexibility" within its existing contract with Wisconsin for a project that could net the worldwide electronics leader more than $4 billion in tax credits.

Foxconn reacted late Tuesday night to a letter sent by Gov. Tony Evers saying the Taiwan-based company came to his administration with "several changes" it wanted to make to the contract.

Foxconn says it has engaged in "routine" and "good faith" discussions with the Evers administration "within the existing agreement to ensure the company and our workforce will be positioned for long-term success."

Foxconn reiterated that it remains committed to its long-term plan of hiring 13,000 workers and investing $10 billion in the state. Evers has said the job creation number is unrealistic.