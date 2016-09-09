The Latest: Campaign frenzy begins as early voting starts

article

The Latest on the 2016 presidential campaign (all times EDT):

7 a.m.

Voting in the 2016 election is getting underway.

Advance voting is beginning Friday in North Carolina — the first of 37 states that will allow balloting by mail for any reason or in person before Election Day, which is Nov. 8.

It's part of a nearly nine-week campaign frenzy during which millions of voters will have the ability to fill out a ballot for the 2016 presidential race.

Data compiled by The Associated Press shows that people who vote in advance are expected to make up between 50 percent to 75 percent or more of all ballots in some of the race's most pivotal states — North Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

6:50 a.m.

A billionaire Facebook co-founder says he's giving $20 million to help defeat Donald Trump.

Dustin Moskovitz says the Republican presidential nominee is divisive and dangerous. And he says Trump's appeals to people who feel left behind are, in Moskovitz's words, "quite possibly a deliberate con."

By contrast, he says Democrats and nominee Hillary Clinton are running on what he says is "a vision of optimism, pragmatism, inclusiveness and mutual benefit."

Moskovitz wrote about the contributions in a Thursday night posting on the website Medium.

He and his wife, Cari Tuna, are giving half of the $20 million to the League of Conservation Voters and to the For Our Future political action committee.

That second latter group is a get-out-the-vote effort in battleground states. It's paid for primarily by labor unions and hedge fund billionaire Tom Steyer.