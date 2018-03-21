The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team's Radar This Week

In this segment of the Motley Fool Money podcast, host Chris Hill asks Million Dollar Portfolio's Jason Moser, Hidden Gems Canada's David Kretzmann, and Motley Fool Pro and Options' Jeff Fischer about the companies they're most intrigued by this week and why. Their picks: low-price retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI), golf equipment stalwart Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY), and software-as-a-service player Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE).

A full transcript follows the video.

Continue Reading Below

10 stocks we like better than WalmartWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, the Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 5, 2018The author(s) may have a position in any stocks mentioned.

This video was recorded on March 16, 2018.

Advertisement

Chris Hill: Let's get to the stocks on our radar. Our man behind the glass, Steve Broido, will hit you with a question. David Kretzmann, you're up first. What are you looking at?

David Kretzmann: I'm going back to the well with Ollie's Bargain Outlet, this is ticker OLLI. They now have 271 semi-lovely stores -- that's their own words -- in 20 states.

Jeff Fischer: Semi?

Kretzmann: Semi-lovely. And it's worked out well for them. They're selling good stuff cheap. We're talking about closeout merchandise and excess inventory. As far as retailers go, they're doing really well. Growing free cash flow, paying down debt and opening new stores. Stock has almost doubled over the past year.

Hill: Steve, question about Ollie's?

Steve Broido: What's the strangest thing I can buy there?

Kretzmann: They actually don't promote a whole lot. It's a treasure hunt each time you go in, Steve. So, report back once you go, let me know.

Hill: Jason Moser, what are you looking at?

Jason Moser: Ollie the weatherman on Family Guy, every single time he says that. Mac, you inspired me this week, I'm looking at Callaway Golf, ticker is ELY. This is a golf equipment provider. Callaway, Big Bertha, all that good stuff. This resurgence in golf with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, I can't help but think that maybe reignites some interest in the game. More players playing more rounds is what these guys need. Healthy balance sheet. Top line is growing. I'm compelled to dig in.

Hill: Steve, question about Callaway Golf?

Broido: It's more of a question about the sport of golf. Do you watch golf on television?

Moser: I do occasionally, Steve, but I must admit that I'm losing the patience. The game simply takes too long.

Hill: Jeff Fischer, what are you looking at this week?

Fischer: We spoke of it earlier, but I believe it deserves more amplification. That's Adobe Systems, ticker is ADBE. Revenue grew 24% in the quarter just reported, earnings grew more than twice that rate. They're helping companies create the digital experience from start to finish. Strong outlook ahead.

Hill: Steve, question about Adobe?

Broido: I'm a shareholder. Do you think Adobe's opportunities lay more in that for individuals or for professionals?

Fischer: Professionals, Steve, but a lot of individuals are using it as well, and there's money to be made there as well.

Hill: Callaway Golf, Adobe Systems, Ollie's. One you want to add to your watch list, Steve?

Broido: I might go with Ollie's Bargain Outlet, just because it sounds so strange that I feel like I have to check it out.

Fischer: It does. Semi-lovely.

Kretzmann: I like it.

Hill: Should we do a field trip? Should we maybe do a field trip?

Broido: We should.

Chris Hill has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. David Kretzmann owns shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. Jason Moser has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Fischer owns shares of Adobe Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.