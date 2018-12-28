The 1 FAANG Stock to Avoid in 2019

As 2018 winds to a close, it's provided an excellent reminder to the investing world that nothing goes up in a straight line. This quarter has brought with it the steepest correction in a decade and, at one point, the worst December decline in 80 years.

Then again, it's not as if investors are exactly suffering -- especially those who bought and held the FAANG stocks since their bottom in March 2009. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Google, now a subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), have accounted for a significant portion of the Nasdaq Composite's and S&P 500's returns over the past decade.

As we look toward 2019, a reasonable case could be made for purchasing all five of these beloved tech and consumer giants. Yet, upon deeper digging, it becomes apparent that one deserves to be left on the sidelines.

Catalysts aplenty for the FAANG stocks

I'll be the first to admit that the FAANG stocks have plenty to offer in terms of high growth and potentially sustainable competitive advantages. Here's a brief synopsis of why each of these five companies could be set into a portfolio and potentially forgotten about for years.

Facebook: This is the king of all social media sites. Despite its recent data security concerns, Facebook has 2.27 billion monthly active users, and it owns four of the seven most popular social media platforms (Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram). While there are other social media networks for users to interact, there's no platform where advertisers can reach so many eyeballs at once -- and Facebook knows this. As the company moves to further monetize Messenger and improve average revenue per user in Europe and emerging markets, its profitability could soar.

Forget about this FAANG stock in 2019

As I said, a case can be made that all five of these companies are worth buying. But heading into 2019, Wall Street and investors are considerably more focused on valuations than they've been in a long time. Thankfully, in many instances, these FAANG stocks are looking cheaper than they've been in a while.

However, analyzing FAANG stocks in a traditional way -- i.e., by examining trailing and forward P/E ratios -- typically doesn't work well. Rather, these high-growth stocks are best viewed in the context of their cash flow. The ability to generate positive cash flow from their businesses is especially important, because these are companies that really like to reinvest in future growth opportunities.

Take Facebook as an example. The social media giant is projected by Wall Street to generate $12.47 in cash flow per share (CFPS) by 2020. Over the past five years, Facebook has been valued at an average of 31.4 times its cash flow. Should this 2020 estimate prove accurate, Facebook is now valued at just under 11 times its future cash flow.

The same story is true for Amazon, which has been valued at an average of 30.4 times its cash flow over the past five years. By 2021, as AWS increases in size and the company's margins expand, its cash flow per share could hit $143. That's a future price-to-CFPS ratio of just over 10.

We see similar attractive valuations from Apple and Alphabet. Wall Street's estimated $17.09 in cash flow per share for Apple in 2020 places the tech giant at about nine times future cash flow, which is a bit below its five-year average of 11. As for Alphabet, its five-year average has been 18.1, with the company on track for $71.66 in cash flow per share by 2020. That'd work out to a future price-to-CFPS of less than 15.

The outlier is Netflix. Netflix has made no apologies for spending liberally on content, both proprietary and licensed, in order to bolster its domestic subscriber base, as well as lay the foundation for streaming content in international markets. Essentially, it's a spend-at-any-cost strategy to gain as many subscribers as possible.

But there's a downside to this business model. Namely, it burns through capital. Now, this isn't to say Netflix isn't well capitalized, because it is. But Netflix has been burning through its cash on hand for many years now -- and this is a trend that won't change in 2019. In fact, after losing $4 in cash flow per share in 2017, Netflix projects to lose $6.39 per share in 2018 and $5.48 per share in 2019. No one is certain when Netflix will actually begin generating positive cash flow from its business.

In a healthy market where fear is minimal, this is a statistic which could be easily overlooked. After all, Netflix is growing its subscriber base with regularity, and it maintains clear competitive advantages in the streaming space. But in a market where investors are clearly panicking, Netflix's net cash outflow is going to stick out like a sore thumb.

My suggestion: Avoid Netflix in 2019.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Netflix. The Motley Fool has the following options: long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple and short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool recommends eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.