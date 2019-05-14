Texas petrochemical facility with March blaze has flash fire

A company that owns a Houston-area petrochemical storage facility that burned for days in March says it quickly extinguished a small fire that broke out at the facility during ongoing cleanup efforts.

Intercontinental Terminals Company says the flash fire happened at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday as crews were deconstructing one of the storage tanks that was damaged in the March 17 blaze.

ITC says no injuries were reported and air monitoring during the small fire didn't identify any elevated levels of benzene.

The March fire at the Deer Park facility, located southeast of Houston, burned for days and triggered air quality warnings.

Last month, the Harris County District Attorney's Office filed water pollution charges against ITC, alleging the March fire caused chemicals to flow into a nearby waterway.