Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Texas pauses coronavirus reopening as cases spike

'The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses,' governor says

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 25

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Texas, the second-largest U.S. state, is pausing its reopening plan as coronavirus cases rise, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Businesses that are currently allowed to be open may remain open, according to Abbott.

"The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses," the governor said in a statement. "This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business."

KUDLOW SAYS CORONAVIRUS RESURGENCE IN SOME AREAS COULD LEAD TO NEW CLOSURES

The state announced an all-time high of 5,551 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Hospitalizations there have set record highs for 13 straight days.

Visitors wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 pose for photos at the Alamo, which remains closed, in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Abbott urged Texans to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

"The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business," he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.