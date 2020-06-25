Texas pauses coronavirus reopening as cases spike

Texas, the second-largest U.S. state, is pausing its reopening plan as coronavirus cases rise, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

Businesses that are currently allowed to be open may remain open, according to Abbott.

"The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses," the governor said in a statement. "This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business."

The state announced an all-time high of 5,551 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Hospitalizations there have set record highs for 13 straight days.

Abbott urged Texans to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

"The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.