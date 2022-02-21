Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Labor Unions

Texas oil refinery workers ratify Exxon contract offer, ending lockout

Union workers voted by nearly two-thirds margin to accept Exxon-Mobil Corp contract offer: union official

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for February 11

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

BEAUMONT, Texas - Union workers locked out of their jobs at a Texas oil refinery for nearly 10 months voted on Monday by a nearly two-thirds margin to accept an Exxon Mobil Corp contract offer, a union official said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
XOM.N n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Exxon has said it would end the lockout only with union members ratifying its offer or their agreement to remove the United Steelworkers (USW) local 13-243 as bargaining agent for the Beaumont, Texas, refinery.

About 600 hourly workers at the 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and Mobil 1 motor oil plant were locked out May 1 to preclude a wildcat strike, Exxon has said. The facility has continued to run since then with managers and temporary workers.

OIL'S 'WAR PREMIUM' AS RUSSIA-UKRAINE TANGLE

The contract was approved by a vote of 214 to 133, according to USW International representative Bryan Gross.

"It has been a long fight, 10-months," Gross told Reuters following the vote. "But the members decided to ratify the contract."

United Steelworkers union members picket outside the Exxon Mobil Beaumont, after being locked out of the plant by the company, in Beaumont, Texas, U.S., May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erwin Seba

The union intends to continue with an unfair labor practices complaint against the company over the lockout, he said.

The approved contract allows Exxon to make all assignments, an issue that led to a rejection vote in October. A quarter of assignments previously were determined by worker seniority. The contract also adds Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday.

EXXONMOBIL MOVING CORPORATE HQ TO HOUSTON

Still to be decided is whether the USW will continue to represent the plant's hourly workers. The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) oversaw a vote in November and December on removing the USW, a move sought by 30% of union members.

ExxonMobil headquarters in Irving, Texas (istock / iStock)

Results of that vote have been withheld while the NLRB reviews USW unfair labor practice charges alleging Exxon began the lockout to force the union's removal

 CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Before the Beaumont workers can return to work, the two sides must negotiate an agreement that sets rules for returning employees. Preliminary talks on the agreement began last week.

Signage is seen on a gasoline pump at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly / Reuters)