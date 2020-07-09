Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Tesla "very close" to level 5 autonomous driving technology, Musk says

Musk expects cars to be able to navigate roads without any driver input

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 8

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is "very close" to achieving level 5 autonomous driving technology, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday, referring to the capability to navigate roads without any driver input.

Continue Reading Below

Musk added that he was confident Tesla would attain basic functionality of the technology this year, in remarks made via a video message at the opening of Shanghai's annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The California-based automaker currently builds cars with an autopilot driver assistance system.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.1,365.88-23.98-1.73%

Tesla is also developing new heat projection or cooling systems to enable more advanced computers in cars, Musk said, hailing the company's team in China for doing an "amazing job."

TESLA'S MUSK APPROACHES A $1.8B BONANZA

Industry data showed Tesla sold nearly 15,000 China-made Model 3 sedans last month.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Yilei Sun and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS