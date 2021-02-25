Tesla temporarily halts production at Model 3 line in California: report

Tesla has reportedly temporarily halted production of its Model 3 at its facility in Freemont, Calif.

Workers were told their line would be down from Feb. 22 until March 7, a person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.

Staffers were told they would be paid for Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, but not for the other days, the report said.

They were advised to take vacation time if they had it.

Representatives for Tesla didn’t immediately respond to messages from Bloomberg seeking comment.

Tesla said last month that it was trying to limit the effects of a global semiconductor shortage on its operations.

