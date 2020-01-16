Tesla's surging stock has Wall Street getting worried

Wall Street is growing wearier of Tesla’s surging stock price.

The electric-vehicle maker was downgraded to “underweight” by Morgan Stanley on Thursday. Thirteen of 33 analysts covering the stock now have a sell rating, according to Refinitiv data. Just one month ago, one of the 13 analysts providing coverage said sell.

“Near-term momentum and sentiment around the stock is admittedly strong, but we ultimately question the sustainability of the momentum,” wrote Adam Jonas, an analyst at the New York-based investment bank Morgan Stanley.

Fueled by a surprise third-quarter profit, its China Gigafactory going online and a record number of fourth-quarter deliveries, Tesla shares have more than doubled over the past three months.

Jonas pointed to Tesla’s valuation, unfavorable risk-reward and its China bull case being priced in as reasons for the downgrade.

“We are encouraged by Tesla’s execution and think it deserves to be among the world’s most valuable auto companies, and is perhaps the most important auto company in the world given its EV leadership,” Jonas wrote. “However, we think investors will be presented with more attractive opportunities to own the stock in the future.”

Alongside the downgrade, Jonas raised his price target to $360. Shares finished Wednesday’s session at $518.50.

On Jan. 7, Tesla became the biggest U.S. automaker in history, surpassing Ford’s 1999 peak market capitalization of $80.8 billion. By Tuesday, its market capitalization had come within $3 billion of $100 billion and was bigger than Ford and General Motors combined.

Jonas believes Tesla’s enterprise value, or market capitalization plus debt, is worth about $75 billion – more than 41 percent below the $105.9 billion where it finished Wednesday.

Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives, and many other Wall analysts, have said Tesla is more than just a car company.

Tesla is a “disruptive technology company,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “Anyone that defines it as an auto company, in my opinion, is wrong.”

Jonas disagrees, writing that nothing on a “fundamental basis in the past three months (which has coincided with a more than doubling of the share price) to convince us that Tesla should no longer be valued as an auto stock.”