Tesla Stock Likely To Trade Lower After Results: Analyst

Tesla Motors Inc. is scheduled to report third-quarter results after the bell Tuesday, and analysts at Stifel predict the stock will trade lower after the reporting. The company is likely to describe "a slower, more deliberate path for the Model X," its newly launched SUV, the analysts said. Tesla has said it would deliver 50,000 to 55,000 cars in 2015, which would require "a major step up in Model X deliveries." Tesla is likely to choose to miss the delivery guidance rather than rush on Model X deliveries, the Stifel analysts said. That would not derail Stifel's long-term positive stance on Tesla, but would be seized by those more pessimistic on Tesla and "short-term minded," they said. Shares of Tesla fell 1.2%, and are off 5% so far this year.
