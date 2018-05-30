Tesla Model 3 now a Consumer Reports 'pick' after braking improved

Consumer Reports said Wednesday that it now recommends the Tesla Model 3 after it found that a wireless software update improved the car's braking distance by nearly 20 feet.

Last week the electric car failed to earn a recommendation from the independent testing organization, which criticized it for long stopping distances and complex controls.

That type of remote improvement to a car had been unheard of, according to Consumer Reports.

“I’ve been at CR for 19 years and tested more than 1,000 cars, and I’ve never seen a car that could improve its track performance with an over-the-air update,” Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, said in a statement.

A Tesla spokeswoman told Consumer Reports in an e-mailed message that the company improved the software for the Model 3's antilock braking system to adapt to variations in how the brakes might be used and to respond to different environmental conditions.

