Tech exec abducted from Santa Cruz home; dead body found hours later

A dead body found inside a BMW in California is believed to be linked to a tech executive who was reportedly kidnapped from his beachside mansion, officials said.

Tushar Atre, the 50-year-old founder of AtreNet Inc, was abducted from his home on Pleasure Point Drive in Santa Cruz around 3 a.m. Monday morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to its Facebook page. He was last seen getting into the same SUV, which belonged to his girlfriend, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said.

Several media outlets have called Atre a millionaire.

Police received a 911 call from witnesses who were present inside the home when Atre was reportedly taken, officials said.

Hours later, investigators found the missing SUV and a dead body inside. Authorities early Wednesday would not provide any information about the victim, saying they are still working on confirming identification.

In 1996, Atre founded AtreNet, a “boutique web design agency specializing in corporate websites for top Silicon Valley clients,” according to his Twitter page.

Police on Wednesday said they believed more than one suspect was involved in Atre’s abduction.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive, but authorities do not believe there is any ongoing threat.

