Tech Earnings: Alphabet, Microsoft, Twitter, Amazon Report This Week

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
This week will be notable for the Street, with more than 30 percent of the S&P 500 companies scheduled to report their quarterly earnings. Much of the focus is centered around the reports of two “FAANG” companies—Google-parent Alphabet (etftrends.com/quote/GOOGL) and Amazon (etftrends.com/quote/AMZN), both of which are set to report on Thursday, October 25. Microsoft (etftrends.com/quote/MSFT) is also scheduled to [...]
Continue Reading Below