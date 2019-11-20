Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Target crushes earnings, raises outlook as digital sales boom

By FOXBusiness
close
Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger discusses the markets and holiday shopping.video

Holiday shoppers spending most at Walmart, Target and wholesalers

Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger discusses the markets and holiday shopping.

Target reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its profit outlook, sending shares surging.

Continue Reading Below

The big-box retailer earned $714 million, or an adjusted $1.36 a share as revenue rose 4.7 percent versus a year ago to $18.7 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.19 on revenue of $18.49 billion.

Third-quarter comparable sales rose 4.5 percent year-over-year and comparable digital channel sales grew 31 percent, adding 1.7 percentage points to total comparable sales growth.

Stocks in this Article

TGTTARGET CORP.
$110.85
-1.11 (-0.99%)

“Our third quarter results are further proof of the durability of our strategy, as we're seeing industry-leading strength across multiple metrics, from the top line to the bottom line,” Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target, said in a statement.

Looking ahead, Target sees fourth-quarter comparable sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $1.54 to $1.74.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $6.25 to $6.45, up from $5.90 to $6.20. Analysts were expecting full-year adjusted earnings per share of $6.18.

Target shares are up 67.7 percent this year compared to the S&P 500's 24.54 percent gain.