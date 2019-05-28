Taco Bell Expands Its Borders

Taco Bell wants to bring its unique take on Mexican food to India in a major way. The Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) chain has signed its largest-ever master franchise agreement to add hundreds of stores in India, and it also plans to enter other markets around the world.

Currently, Taco Bell has a small presence in India of only 35 stores. Its new deal with Burman Hospitality Private Limited (BHPL) will bring that number to 600 over the next 10 years. That will create 20,000 jobs in those eateries as well as outside of them thanks to expanded supply chain and vendor needs, according to a press release.

What is Taco Bell doing?

Yum! Brands is making a huge bet on India. This deal makes the country Taco Bell's second-largest market, and it makes BHPL one of the larger franchisees for the chain by restaurant count.

"We see so much opportunity in India, as it is still a largely untapped market for Taco Bell and offers huge potential for the brand," said Taco Bell APAC Managing Director, continuing:

