T-Mobile Shares Rise 5% After Company Posts Better-than-expected Q3 Profit

Mobile US Inc. shares rose nearly 5% after the company reported third-quarter profit that was above Wall Street's expectations. Net income for the quarter was $366 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with $138 million, or 15 cents a share during the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings came in at 27 cents per share, above FactSet's consensus of 21 cents. The company said it saw a 15 cents per-share bump from spectrum gains. T-Mobile revenue in the quarter hit $9.2 billion, which is up from $7.8 billion last year, but just under FactSet's $9.5 billion consensus. T-Mobile said it expects to add 3.7 million to 3.9 million branded postpaid net customers in 2016. Shares of T-Mobile are up more than 19% in the year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 Index , which is up nearly 5%.
