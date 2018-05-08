T-Mobile service in Houston restored after outage

T-Mobile said late Tuesday its service in Houston was restored after an outage kept mobile customers in the dark for several hours.

Continue Reading Below

T-Mobile and MetroPCS users in the Houston area reported a widespread disruption to voice and data service during the afternoon hours. Neville Ray, chief technology officer of T-Mobile, said the outage was caused by a “major fiber cut.”

Service was restored by 6:30 p.m. local time, according to Ray. He said mobile customers should restart their devices if they continue to experience connectivity issues.

“Our network team takes these types of things seriously. Rest assured, we’re working diligently with our transport partner to restore connections as quickly as possible,” T-Mobile told customers earlier Tuesday.

Advertisement

The mobile carrier had said engineering crews were working with a transport partner to fix the damaged line.