SunTrust Banks 2Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

Having beaten analysts' expectations in each of the last five quarters, SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) will announce on Friday whether the streak is alive or snapped.

Expectations

Analysts currently expect SunTrust Banks to come in with earnings of 44 cents per share on revenues of $2.16 billion. Analysts gave estimates ranging from 38 cents per share to 52 cents per share. Over the past three months, the average estimate has moved up from 39 cents.

Last Quarter's Results

In the first quarter, profit rose 38.9% to $250 million (46 cents a share) from $180 million (8 cents a share) the year earlier, exceeding analyst expectations. Revenue fell 1.1% to $2.41 billion from $2.44 billion.

Stock Ratings

Analysts are bullish on the stock as 16 analysts rate it as a buy and only three analysts rate it as a sell. Analyst sentiment has been waning recently, as the average rating has dropped slightly over the past three months.

Stock Movement

In terms of price changes, the stock's best recent streak was when it gained $2.56 per share between June 25, 2012 and July 2, 2012.

Company Fundamental Trends In terms of revenue, the company hopes that this earnings announcement will help it rebound from streak of four straight quarters of decreases. Revenue fell 2.6% over the second quarter of the last fiscal year, 7.9% in third quarter of the last fiscal year and 13.8% in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year and continued to drop first quarter. Profit has increased by a year-over-year average of more than fourfold for the last four quarters, as the company has experienced a string of success recently.

Summary

Reporting Period: 2Q

Date of Release: Friday, July 20, 2012 before market open

EPS: 44 cents

Revenue Estimate: $2.16 billion

