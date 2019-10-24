Expand / Collapse search
Subaru recalls more than 400,000 cars, SUVs over engine troubles

Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling over 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors.

The first recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019, and 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks. Subaru says the engine computer can keep powering the ignition coil after motors are shut off. That could cause a short circuit and blown fuse.

Dealers will update software and replace coils and front exhaust pipes if needed.

The second covers 205,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019 and 2018 Crosstreks. The aluminum positive crankcase ventilation valves can fall apart. Debris can enter the engine and cause power loss.

Dealers will replace valves if needed. If a valve has separated and parts can't be found, engines will be replaced.

Both recalls start Dec. 13.