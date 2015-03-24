Striking workers head to Colby College to pressure hedge fund that owns FairPoint stock

A group of striking FairPoint workers is picketing a meeting of Colby College's trustees, saying one of them has the power to force the telephone company to return to the bargaining table.

More than two dozen workers on Friday aimed to put pressure on Michael Gordon, co-founder and chief information officer of New York-based Angelo, Gordon & Co. He's a member of Colby's Board of Trustees.

Angelo Gordon is FairPoint's largest single shareholder.

The unions have been asking hedge fund managers that own half of the company's stock to press the company to return to the negotiating table.

They say it's unfair for hedge funds that profit by managing retirement investments to allow FairPoint to freeze the pensions of workers in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.