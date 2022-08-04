Expand / Collapse search
Streaming platforms Discovery+ and HBO Max will merge

Warner Bros. Discovery will maintain all original programming from both streaming platforms

Fox News senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino scoops Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly planning a major restructuring on "The Claman Countdown." video

Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly headed towards major revamp

Confirming reporting by Fox Business, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it would merge its two streaming platforms, Discovery+ and HBO Max, into one platform. 

The yet unnamed platform will launch in the summer of 2023 and will feature several tiered options, including ad-free, ad-light and an ad-only option.

‘BATGIRL’ MOVIE KILLED BY WARNER BROS. DESPITE COSTING NEARLY $100M

U.S. CEO David Zaslav made the announcement during the latest earnings call, where the company reported $9.8 billion in revenues against a loss of $3.4 billion.

Zaslav said the content from both platforms would remain intact, so original shows exclusive to both platforms would remain. The company also reported a total of 92.1 million streaming subscribers. 