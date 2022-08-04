Streaming platforms Discovery+ and HBO Max will merge

Confirming reporting by Fox Business, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it would merge its two streaming platforms, Discovery+ and HBO Max, into one platform.

The yet unnamed platform will launch in the summer of 2023 and will feature several tiered options, including ad-free, ad-light and an ad-only option.

U.S. CEO David Zaslav made the announcement during the latest earnings call, where the company reported $9.8 billion in revenues against a loss of $3.4 billion.

Zaslav said the content from both platforms would remain intact, so original shows exclusive to both platforms would remain. The company also reported a total of 92.1 million streaming subscribers.