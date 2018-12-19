Stocks up ahead of Federal Reserve interest rate decision

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday, hours before the Federal Reserve is expected to announce its interest rate decision and on renewed optimism that a trade deal with China is coming together.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg that U.S. and Chinese officials will meet next month to work out a truce in the current trade dispute. That helped lift investor sentiment. In addition, the two nations held vice-ministerial talks on Wednesday to discuss trade and tariff issues.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s two-day meeting concludes Wednesday with an announcement about whether the central bank will raise a key interest rate, something that has been expected – and feared by investors -- but which may not happen in the face of a massive equity decline. The announcement is expected at 2 p.m. ET.

Stocks to watch include FedEx which cut its profit outlook for 2019 citing a slowdown in Europe. The move took some investors by surprise. In tech, Facebook is also under pressure after acknowledging that it gave large tech companies access to some users’ personal information, including private messages, but said it only did so with their permission. The response, penned by Facebook executive Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, followed an explosive New York Times reportOpens a New Window., which described deals that Facebook had struck with companies, including Netflix and Spotify, that allowed the companies to read, write and delete users’ private messages.

And a major merger in the drug sector. GlaxoSmithKline of the UK and Pfizer plan to combine their consumer health businesses with sales of $12.7 billion, into a company majority owned by the British company.

In Asian markets on Wednesday, China’s Shanghai Composite closed the day falling 1.1 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the day up 0.2 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.6 percent.

In European trading, London’s FTSE traded higher by 1 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.7 percent and France’s CAC rose by 0.6 percent.

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks overcame a late-session retreat that wiped out the day's gains to close higher as investors waited to see if the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates.

All major equity indexes were up from the session opening, but about an hour before closing surrendered those gains after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kent., said Democrats had rejected a short-term spending bill. Then, shortly before the closing bell, all three major indexes turned positive.

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.