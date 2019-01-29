Search

Stocks trade mixed on earnings, trade concerns

The headline risks facing investors

Mainstay Capital Management CEO David Kudla on the markets, Federal Reserve policy and the state of earnings season.

Stocks are trading mixed on Tuesday following earnings results.

Xerox shares rose after beating profit estimates, while shares of Harley-Davidson fell. Pfizer stock edged higher.

In a potential setback to the progress in U.S-China trade talks, the U.S. Justice Department brought charges against China's telecom giant Huawei shortly before a high-level meeting between the two countries in Washington, aimed at easing the tariff war.

Stock pared gains after a measure of U.S. consumer confidence fell for the third month in a row in January.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES24537.32+9.10+0.04%
SP500S&P 5002638.51-5.34-0.20%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7030.3407-55.34-0.78%

The Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting on interest rates on Tuesday.

Shares of Pfizer edged higher despite the drugmaker forecasting full-year revenue below analysts' estimate.

Harley-Davidson dropped after the motorcycle maker reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hit by declining sales in the United States.

PG&E shares gained after the nation's largest utility filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The big afternoon earnings report will come from Apple.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
XRXXEROX CORP.27.21+2.92+12.00%
PFEPFIZER INC.40.52+0.98+2.49%
PCGPG & E CORP.13.66+1.65+13.76%
VZVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.53.54-1.53-2.78%
HOGHARLEY DAVIDSON34.24-2.37-6.47%

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the session roughly flat.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index settled 0.2 percent lower.

Japan’s Nikkei  average ended the day up less than 0.1 percent.

European markets finished the day higher. London’s FTSE jumped 1.3 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.1 percent and France’s CAC gained 0.8 percent.