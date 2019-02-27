Stocks trade lower on U.S.-China trade concerns

Stocks extended losses after comments by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that issues with China are "too serious" to be resolved by promises of more purchases of U.S. goods by Beijing.

The markets are also watching the second day of testimony on monetary policy by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Capitol Hill.

On Tuesday, Powell addressed the Senate Banking Committee and said that the central bank would remain "patient" in deciding on further interest rate hikes and that rising risks and recent soft data should not prevent solid growth for the economy this year.

In other economic news, New orders for U.S.-made goods barely rose in December and business spending on equipment was much weaker than previously thought. Factory goods orders edged up 0.1 percent, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday, amid declining demand for machinery and electrical equipment, appliances and components.

Contracts to buy previously owned homes rose in January, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday. The NAR's pending home sales index increased to a reading of 103.2, up 4.6 percent from the prior month. December's index was revised to 98.7 from 99.0.

Campbell Soup reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings, helped by its acquisitions of Snyder's-Lance and Pacific Foods. Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents a share, beating the average analyst estimate of 70 cents.

Best Buy gave an upbeat profit forecast for the year while reporting better-than-expected holiday-quarter sales, as it benefited from higher demand for wearable devices, gaming consoles and appliances.

Home improvement chain Lowe's beat Wall Street earnings forecasts, but reported disappointing sales growth as it predicted more weakness in Canada following the closure of dozens of unprofitable stores.

The second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump is underway as the two leaders shook hands in Hanoi on Wednesday. Investors will be looking for developments there.

In Asian markets on Wednesday. China’s Shanghai composite added 0.4 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped less than 0.1 percent and Japan’s Nikkei added 0.5 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE fell 0.8 percent, Germany’s DAX was off 0.6 percent and France’s CAC was off 0.4 percent.