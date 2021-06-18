Stocks slide as Dow heads for fifth day of losses
Gun-maker Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. reported sales soared 67%
U.S. equity markets were under pressure Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track for a fifth day of losses.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|33442.14
|-381.31
|-1.13%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4186.11
|-35.75
|-0.85%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14085.669676
|-75.68
|-0.53%
The Dow fell 405 points, or 1.2% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.91% and 0.46%, respectively.
The choppy session comes as the yield on the 10-year note slipped below 1.5% and was contending with its lowest levels since early March.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|618.12
|+1.52
|+0.25%
|SQ
|SQUARE INC COM
|236.74
|+0.69
|+0.29%
Growth stocks including Tesla Inc. and Square Inc., which typically benefit from lower interest rates, were not seeing their usual boost.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BAC
|BANK OF AMERICA CORP.
|39.04
|-0.79
|-1.98%
|JPM
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
|149.46
|-2.25
|-1.48%
At the same time, bank stocks like Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co were weaker as lower interest rates reduce their net interest margins.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP.
|759.26
|+12.97
|+1.74%
|MU
|MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
|78.95
|-1.69
|-2.10%
|INTC
|INTEL CORP.
|55.94
|-1.24
|-2.17%
Elsewhere, chipmakers including Nvidia Corp., Micron Technology Inc. and Intel Corp. were mixed after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators proposed a 25% tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing. U.S. chip production has fallen sharply in recent years to 12% of global output, down from 37% in 1990.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CAI
|CAI INTERNATIONAL INC
|55.76
|+17.57
|+46.03%
In deals, container leasing and management company CAI International Inc. has agreed to be taken over by Japan’s Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. for $1.1 billion, or $56 per share. The price represents a 47% premium to where shares closed on Thursday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|EBAY
|EBAY, INC.
|64.39
|-0.94
|-1.44%
Online marketplace eBay Inc. and Norway’s Adevinta were granted regulatory approval for the approximately $13 billion deal for the former’s classified ads business. EBay will receive $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million Adevinta shares.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ABDE
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
In earnings, Adobe Inc. beat on both the top and bottom line as quarterly profit rose 23% year over year. The software maker forecast earnings for the current quarter that were ahead of expectations.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SWBI
|SMITH & WESSON BRANDS
|21.93
|+2.01
|+10.09%
Gun-maker Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. reported sales soared 67% from a year ago to a record of almost $323 million. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 60% to 8 cents per share and announced a new $50 million share buyback program.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 26 cents to $70.78 a barrel and gold edged up $1.20 to $1,776 an ounce.
Overseas markets were under pressure.
Britain’s FTSE 100 paced the decline in Europe, trading down 1.66%, while Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.61% and 1.29%, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.19% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index outperformed, climbing 0.85%.