Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Fox Business Rundown Newsletter
Published

Stocks swing, Trump lands Softbank and Social Security’s big change

The Social Security Administration ups the age at which workers can receive full benefits

close
Crossmark Global Investments CEO and CIO Bob Doll joins ‘The Claman Countdown’ to explain how he thinks the incoming Trump administration will affect the market. video

Market will be more volatile in 2025, financial expert predicts

Crossmark Global Investments CEO and CIO Bob Doll joins ‘The Claman Countdown’ to explain how he thinks the incoming Trump administration will affect the market.

-Stocks wrap up a volatile week ahead of the Christmas holiday 

-The Federal Reserve delivers ho-hum holiday rate cut 

-President-elect lands big whale of an investment for the U.S.

-Crypto elite plow big bucks into Trump's inauguration 

-UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione extradited to New York City 

-Teamsters target Amazon with strike in seven states 

-Starbucks CEO, four months into his job, makes bold move for employees

-To get Social Security's full benefits you'll be working longer 

-Party retailer calls it quits 

-Fox Business' beloved Neil Cavuto signs off 

STOCKS SWING: Stocks closed higher on Friday but still registered a drop of more than 1% for the weekmore on the markets here. Inflation remains sticky, even as the Fed's preferred measure came in below expectations…continue reading here.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 44782 -128.65 -0.29%
SP500 S&P 500 6047.15 +14.77 +0.24%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 19403.947849 +185.78 +0.97%

FED DIALS IT BACK: Policymakers did not disappoint with a 25-point basis rate cut this week, but they did signal a different tone for 2025, sending the Dow down more than 1,000 points last Wednesday before rebounding by week's end…continue reading here. 

VIDEO: Dissecting the mood of the Fed in the coming new year. 

Dow Jones Industrial Average

TRUMP LANDS WHALE: Softbank's CEO will commit $100 billion to invest in the U.S., the President-elect's first big CEO score…continue reading here.  

VIDEO: Softbank CEO joins Trump to talk about his big money investment.

TRUMP INAUGURATION CASH COW: Trump's inauguration fund has swelled to $200 million with big money donations coming from tech titans and the crypto elite…continue reading here.

LIVE cryptocurrency prices here. 

KILLER CHARGED: Luigi Mangione, charged with executing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was extradited to New York and is facing even more chargescontinue reading here. 

VIDEO: Mangione's prep walk like no other. 

PERSONAL FINANCE TIPS & TRICKS

GRINCHLIKE?: The Teamsters flexed their muscle against Amazon, striking at seven locations in the U.S. amid holiday shipping crunch timecontinue reading here.

VIDEO: Teamsters President Sean O'Brien explains the Christmastime strike. 

FOX BUSINESS EXCLUSIVE:

STARBUCKS REWARD: CEO Brian Niccol, just four months on the job, approved a new perk for workers after getting an email from an employee…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's details bold move.

READ MORE STARBUCKS NEWS: HERE

PARTY POOPER: After 40 years, Party City is calling it quits…continue reading here.

PREPARE TO KEEP WORKING: The age at which one can receive full Social Security benefits is getting pushed back. Here's what to know…continue reading here. 

THANK YOU: After nearly three decades as one of Fox's most trusted and respected anchors, Neil Cavuto signed offFAREWELL

WATCH FOXBUSINESS HERE NETWORK HERE

DON'T MISS IT: The FOX Business Rundown Podcast – more podcasts here.

FOX Business

FOX Business podcasts (Fox Business)

UP NEXT:

– Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here.

– Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.

– Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News and FOX Business here.