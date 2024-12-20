Stocks swing, Trump lands Softbank and Social Security’s big change
The Social Security Administration ups the age at which workers can receive full benefits
-Stocks wrap up a volatile week ahead of the Christmas holiday
-The Federal Reserve delivers ho-hum holiday rate cut
-President-elect lands big whale of an investment for the U.S.
-Crypto elite plow big bucks into Trump's inauguration
-UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione extradited to New York City
-Teamsters target Amazon with strike in seven states
-Starbucks CEO, four months into his job, makes bold move for employees
-To get Social Security's full benefits you'll be working longer
-Party retailer calls it quits
-Fox Business' beloved Neil Cavuto signs off
STOCKS SWING: Stocks closed higher on Friday but still registered a drop of more than 1% for the week…more on the markets here. Inflation remains sticky, even as the Fed's preferred measure came in below expectations…continue reading here.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|44782
|-128.65
|-0.29%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|6047.15
|+14.77
|+0.24%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|19403.947849
|+185.78
|+0.97%
FED DIALS IT BACK: Policymakers did not disappoint with a 25-point basis rate cut this week, but they did signal a different tone for 2025, sending the Dow down more than 1,000 points last Wednesday before rebounding by week's end…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Dissecting the mood of the Fed in the coming new year.
Dow Jones Industrial Average
TRUMP LANDS WHALE: Softbank's CEO will commit $100 billion to invest in the U.S., the President-elect's first big CEO score…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Softbank CEO joins Trump to talk about his big money investment.
TRUMP INAUGURATION CASH COW: Trump's inauguration fund has swelled to $200 million with big money donations coming from tech titans and the crypto elite…continue reading here.
LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.
KILLER CHARGED: Luigi Mangione, charged with executing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was extradited to New York and is facing even more charges…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Mangione's prep walk like no other.
PERSONAL FINANCE TIPS & TRICKS
GRINCHLIKE?: The Teamsters flexed their muscle against Amazon, striking at seven locations in the U.S. amid holiday shipping crunch time…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Teamsters President Sean O'Brien explains the Christmastime strike.
FOX BUSINESS EXCLUSIVE:
STARBUCKS REWARD: CEO Brian Niccol, just four months on the job, approved a new perk for workers after getting an email from an employee…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's details bold move.
READ MORE STARBUCKS NEWS: HERE
PARTY POOPER: After 40 years, Party City is calling it quits…continue reading here.
PREPARE TO KEEP WORKING: The age at which one can receive full Social Security benefits is getting pushed back. Here's what to know…continue reading here.
THANK YOU: After nearly three decades as one of Fox's most trusted and respected anchors, Neil Cavuto signed off…FAREWELL
WATCH FOXBUSINESS HERE NETWORK HERE
DON'T MISS IT: The FOX Business Rundown Podcast – more podcasts here.
UP NEXT:
– Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here.
– Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.
– Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News and FOX Business here.