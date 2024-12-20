Stocks swing, Trump lands Softbank and Social Security’s big change

-Stocks wrap up a volatile week ahead of the Christmas holiday

STOCKS SWING: Stocks closed higher on Friday but still registered a drop of more than 1% for the week. Inflation remains sticky, even as the Fed's preferred measure came in below expectations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 44782 -128.65 -0.29% SP500 S&P 500 6047.15 +14.77 +0.24% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 19403.947849 +185.78 +0.97%

FED DIALS IT BACK: Policymakers did not disappoint with a 25-point basis rate cut this week, but they did signal a different tone for 2025, sending the Dow down more than 1,000 points last Wednesday before rebounding by week's end.

Dissecting the mood of the Fed in the coming new year.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

TRUMP LANDS WHALE: Softbank's CEO will commit $100 billion to invest in the U.S., the President-elect's first big CEO score.

Softbank CEO joins Trump to talk about his big money investment.

TRUMP INAUGURATION CASH COW: Trump's inauguration fund has swelled to $200 million with big money donations coming from tech titans and the crypto elite.

LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.

KILLER CHARGED: Luigi Mangione, charged with executing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was extradited to New York and is facing even more charges.

Mangione's prep walk like no other.

GRINCHLIKE?: The Teamsters flexed their muscle against Amazon, striking at seven locations in the U.S. amid holiday shipping crunch time.

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien explains the Christmastime strike.

STARBUCKS REWARD: CEO Brian Niccol, just four months on the job, approved a new perk for workers after getting an email from an employee.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's details bold move.

PARTY POOPER: After 40 years, Party City is calling it quits.

PREPARE TO KEEP WORKING: The age at which one can receive full Social Security benefits is getting pushed back. Here's what to know.

THANK YOU: After nearly three decades as one of Fox's most trusted and respected anchors, Neil Cavuto signed off.

