Stocks Slump At The Open As Investors Turn To Havens Ahead Of Fed

U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday, putting the main indexes on track to post a fourth straight day of losses as the Federal Reserve kicks of its two-day policy meeting and as worries about the global market continue to spook investors. Flight to the perceived safety of sovereign bonds on worries that the U.K. might destabilize the European trading bloc by potentially voting to exit the European Union, helped to push the German 10-year benchmark bond yield into negative territory for the first time. Markets have been on edge over the so-called Brexit referendum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average 24 points, or 0.2%, to 17,705, while the S&P 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,076. The Nasdaq Composite Index was little-changed at 4,854. The main indexes are trying to avoid falling for four consecutive sessions.
