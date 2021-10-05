Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks set for bounce as oil hits 7-year high

WTI crude oil topped $78 a barrel

close
'Barron's Roundtable' panel analyzes the headwinds and tailwinds facing the market  video

Barron's top three: The one stock investors want to be in

'Barron's Roundtable' panel analyzes the headwinds and tailwinds facing the market 

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open Tuesday as the major averages fight to stabilize at or near their lowest levels in months.  

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 170 points, or 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.52% and 0.49%, respectively. The gains come a day after the Nasdaq plunged more than 2%, extending the decline off its Sept. 3 high to 7.3% while closing at its lowest level since June 23. 

In stocks, energy-related names, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Haliburton Co. and Kinder Morgan Inc., gained as West Texas Intermediate crude oil hit a seven-year high, up 76 cents at $78.38 a barrel. 

Facebook Inc. was in focus as a whistleblower was set to testify on Capitol Hill about the harmful effects of its platform a day after the social media site and its Instagram and WhatsApp services were knocked offline for several hours. 

Johnson & Johnson filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency- use authorization of a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years and older. 

Lordstown Motors Corp. was downgraded at Morgan Stanley from "hold" to "sell" and given a $2 price target amid concerns over the planned sale of the company’s Ohio plant for $230 million, or less than 20% of its value. 

In deals, Qualcomm Inc. and investment firm SSW Partners agreed to buy Swedish automotive technology group Veoneer for $4.5 billion, an 18.4% premium to a bid made in July by Canadian mobility technology company Magna.

Overseas markets were mostly higher. 

European bourses rallied across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 advancing 0.33%, Britain’s FTSE 100 adding 0.68% and France’s CAC 40 climbing 0.75%. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged up 0.28% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.19%. China’s Shanghai Composite was closed for holiday. 