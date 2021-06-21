Stock futures pop Fed’s Powell, Amazon in focus

U.S. stock futures rose in early trading Monday as investors position themselves ahead of key testimony on the state of the economy from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell on Tuesday.

Dow futures were higher by nearly 200 points or 0.62%. S&P and Nasdaq futures also rose in tandem.

AMAZON PRIME DAY, GAMESTOP'S RUSSELL FATE, NIKE EARNINGS TOP WEEK AHEAD

The upcoming week includes earnings from big names including Nike and FedEx, along with a fresh batch of economic reports , including GDP, which may be the strongest read in years.

Retailers in focus as Amazon kicks off its Prime Day, which gives shoppers a bevy of deals.

WALMART, TARGET, KOHL'S TAKE ON AMAZON'S PRIME DAY

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,486.90 -2.34 -0.07%

Other retailers including Walmart, Target and Kohl's are stepping up deals as well.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART, INC. 135.17 -2.55 -1.85% TGT TARGET CORP. 230.53 -0.69 -0.30% KSS KOHL'S CORP. 50.49 -1.56 -3.00%

Investors are dipping back into stocks after Friday's drop prompted by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's comment to CNBC that a rate hike could come next year – ahead of the Fed's 2023 target disclosed Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year note slipped below 1.45% and closed at its lowest level since March 2.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33290.08 -533.37 -1.58% SP500 S&P 500 4166.45 -55.41 -1.31% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14030.375849 -130.97 -0.92%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 532 points, or 1.57%, declining for a fifth straight day, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.31% and 0.92%, respectively.

