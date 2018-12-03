Stocks poised to catapult higher on US-China trade optimism

Stocks were poised Monday to start the first day of December trading by catapulting more than 400 points on optimism that the U.S.-China trade war may be nearing an end, or at least not intensifying.

In response, equity futures soared: The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 400 points, or 1.81 percent, while the broader S&P 500 jumped 1.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.31 percent.

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed at a G-20 dinner over the weekend to a 90-day truce in the dispute. Specifically, Trump said he would suspend his plan to raise tariffs on some $267 billion of Chinese goods – including iPhones and laptops. China agreed to buy large amounts of energy, industrial and agricultural goods from the U.S.

The development energized global stocks, with a key Chinese stock index closing up 2.5 percent and Japanese stocks up 1.3 percent. In Europe, Germany’s DAX paced indexes with a 2.5 percent gain.

The price of crude oil, meanwhile, popped 5 percent to more than $53 per barrel on both the trade truce and improved prospects for production cuts from Russia and OPEC.