Stocks inch up as October kicks off, Merck jumps

U.S. stock futures inched higher on Friday as investors usher in a new month amid ongoing uncertainty on Capitol Hill. While lawmakers avoided a government shutdown, the state of addressing the debt limit remains in limbo.

Dow futures rose over 100 points or 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite point to a gain of about 0.3% apiece.

Investors are coming off the worst September for equities since September of 2011, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 546 points, or 1.6%, while the S&P 500 index fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite index lost 0.44%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33843.92 -546.80 -1.59% SP500 S&P 500 4307.54 -51.92 -1.19% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14448.581451 -63.86 -0.44%

In stock news, Merck shares are in focus after the company said it will seek emergency approval for its COVID-19 antiviral pill.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRK MERCK & CO., INC. 75.11 +0.02 +0.03%

Also watch shares of Lordstown Motors. The company confirmed it will sell the former GM factory in Ohio to Foxconn for $230 million.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RIDE LORDSTOWN MOTORS 7.98 +0.62 +8.42%

Later this morning traders will eye a fresh batch of economic data.

LOTS OF ECONOMIC DATA

First, a new read on inflation with core personal consumption expenditures, which minus volatile food and energy prices are anticipated to rise 0.2% in August, near the prior month’s 0.3% increase.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the year-over-year change in core PCE, is expected to hold steady at 3.6% for the third month in a row, the highest reading in more than 30 years.

Additionally, personal income and spending numbers for August will be released. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate spending to rise 0.6% month-over-month, double the increase in July. Personal income, meantime, is expected to inch up 0.3%, well below July’s 1.1% jump.

And at 10 a.m. ET, the ISM’s manufacturing purchasing managers index for September and University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index will be released.