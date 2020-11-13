Stocks rally led by Disney and Cisco

U.S. stocks moved higher on Friday, helped by better-than-expected earnings and vaccine optimism.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29270.28 +190.11 +0.65% SP500 S&P 500 3559.84 +22.83 +0.65% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11781.222014 +71.63 +0.61%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 200 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 was higher by 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite up by about the same amount.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 138.50 +3.03 +2.24%

Disney fueling some of the gains in the early session after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, even with the negative impact of the pandemic.

DISNEY+ SILVER LINING IN PANDEMIC PLAGUED QUARTER

Other stocks getting an earnings boost; Cisco which benefited from a jump in teleconferencing tied to the pandemic and DraftKings which boosted its outlook, as sporting events restart.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS INC. 41.27 +2.60 +6.74% DKNG DRAFTKINGS 44.37 +3.12 +7.56%

Other stocks to watch this morning include Pfizer, BioNTech and Eli Lilly, which are all higher.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, speaking on FOX Business, said the distribution network is ready to go once a vaccine arrives.

“Pfizer will be doing its own direct distribution to pharmacies that we ask them to send to based on the instructions of our nation's governors under their distribution plan. So the vaccine will arrive at these pharmacies, white-glove service and the pharmacies will then execute distribution plans to the targeted populations that the governors have selected" he explained.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 37.80 +0.26 +0.69% BNTX BIONTECH SE 104.81 +3.19 +3.13% LLY ELI LILLY & COMPANY 141.91 +0.87 +0.62%

DOW AND S&P 500 ON PACE FOR WEEKLY GAINS

Any gains on Friday will extend the Dow's weekly rise of nearly 3% and a more modest 0.8% for the S&P 500. The Nasdaq is pacing for a 1.6% drop as investors rotated out of large-cap take for several sessions.

Stocks slipped Thursday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned on rising COVID-19 cases. "With the virus spreading now it could be a challenging two months," he said during a Q&A session at the European Central Bank Forum.

OIL SLIPS LOWER

Oil trended down to the $40 per barrel level as investors debate how much demand may rebound when a vaccine hits the market.

ECONOMIC DATA

As for economic data, the Producer Price Index rose 0.5% year-over-year slightly higher than estimates tracked by Refinitiv. Excluding the volatile food and energy component, prices rose 1.1% year-over-year.

In other reports, the University of Michigan’s preliminary index of consumer sentiment for November is due at 10 a.m. EST. It’s expected to inch up to 82.0 from October’s final reading of 81.8, which was the highest since March. This represents a real-time sentiment picture vs. other lagging indicators.

