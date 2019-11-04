Stocks look to add to gains on jobs and trade optimism

U.S. equity futures were pointing to a higher open Monday when stock trading begins on Wall Street following Friday's jobs-fueled rally.

The major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.4 percent.

Global stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data helped to soothe investor worries.

The Labor Department said American employers added 128,000 jobs in October, better than the 89,000 forecast.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27347.36 +301.13 +1.11% SP500 S&P 500 3066.91 +29.35 +0.97% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8386.39787 +94.04 +1.13%

That helped send the S&P 500 1 percent higher and to an all-time high for the third time in a week. The Dow and the Nasdaq composite both gained 1.1 percent.

In a Monday press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that President Trump and China's President Xi have remained in contact while negotiators craft the final language for the "PhaseOne" of the trade agreement between the two economic powers.

In business news, McDonald’s announced the ouster of CEO Steve Easterbook Sunday over an inappropriate relationship with an employee. That has shares of the restaurant chain falling by 2 percent.

In Europe on Monday, London's FTSE rose 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX advanced 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 added 0.6 percent.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.6 percent. Japan's markets were closed for a holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.