Stocks little changed after Dow heavyweights Boeing, Caterpillar report

Stocks opened little changed Wednesday after two industrial heavyweights released their quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 54 points, or 0.2 percent, in the opening minutes of trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down .06 percent and 0.21 percent, respectively.

Dow component Caterpillar reported earnings and revenue that fell short of expectations as dealers slashed their inventories amid global trade uncertainty. The equipment maker also cut its per-share profit expectations for the year.

Meanwhile, fellow Dow component Boeing said third-quarter sales fell 21 percent year over year to a better-than-expected $19.98 billion as the grounding of its best-selling 737 Max continued to halt deliveries. The planemaker’s adjusted earnings of $1.45 a share were well below expectations. Boeing says it still expects the 737 Max to return to the skies before the end of the year.

Elsewhere on the earnings front, Snap reported daily active users rose by a better-than-expected 7 million, but gave a disappointing revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.

The fast-casual burrito chain Chipotle reported third-quarter sames-store sales rose 11 percent, topping the 9.3 percent gain that was expected. Adjusted earnings came in at a better-than-expected $3.82 a share on in-line revenue of $1.4 billion.

Facebook shares are in focus as CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House panel on the social network’s proposed cryptocurrency Libra.

Tesla will release its quarterly results after the closing bell. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting an adjusted loss of 41 cents a share on revenue of $6.34 billion. Investors will be paying close attention to CEO Elon Musk’s timeline for a path to regaining profitability.

On the commodities front, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down 1.28 percent near $53.80 a barrel ahead of the Energy Information Administration’s weekly inventory report. Stockpiles are expected to have risen by nearly 2.5 million barrels.

U.S. Treasurys were higher, pushing the 10-year yield down 2.6 basis points at 1.742 percent.