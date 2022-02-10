Stocks dip after inflation uptick, Disney jumps

U.S. stocks dipped after the latest figures on inflation rose more than expected to the highest level since 1982.

All three of the major averages slipped, including the Dow even though Disney remained higher. This after stocks saw a robust rally on Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35768.06 +305.28 +0.86% SP500 S&P 500 4587.18 +65.64 +1.45% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14490.372942 +295.92 +2.08%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Mouse House jumped over 7% in pre-market trading after strong quarterly results. Additionally, Disney+ subscribers reached just under 130 million.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 147.23 +4.75 +3.33%

Another Dow member, Coke, saw shares tick higher after posting better than expected quarterly results; Pepsi also blew past estimates, pushing shares up. Still, each warned about the impact of higher prices in the current quarter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 61.04 -0.96 -1.55% PEP PEPSICO INC. 171.94 -0.08 -0.05%

In other earnings, Twitter shares rose after the social media giant announced a $4 billion buyback program. Still, ad revenue for the quarter and user growth fell short of expectations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 37.83 +1.85 +5.14%

On the economic front, the consumer price index is expected to rise 0.5% month-over-month in December, slightly trailing December’s 0.6% gain. On a year-over-year basis, watch for prices to jump 7.3%. That would be the highest inflation level in almost 40 years, and up from 7.0% in December. If you factor out volatile food and energy costs, the core consumer price index is also expected to rise 0.5% for the month. On an annual basis, core CPI is forecast to jump 5.9% in January.

INFLATION PROBABLY ACCELERATED IN JANUARY TO ANOTHER 40-YEAR HIGH

Separately, the Labor Department is out with its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations are for 230,000, down from 238,000 the previous week and the third straight weekly decline. Continuing claims, which track the total number of unemployed workers collecting benefits, are anticipated to fall by 13,000 to 1.615 million, still below pre-pandemic levels.

In the afternoon watch for results from real estate marketplace Zillow and travel shopping firm Expedia Group.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % Z ZILLOW GROUP INC. 49.66 +0.81 +1.66% EXPE EXPEDIA GROUP INC. 196.95 +3.05 +1.57%

Bitcoin remained around $43,000.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude traded around $90 per barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.