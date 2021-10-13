Stocks grind higher as JPMorgan kicks off earnings season

U.S. stock futures ticked higher Wednesday morning after J.P. Morgan kicked off earnings season with strong quarterly results.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 36 points, or 0.11%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.17% and 0.4%, respectively.

The gains come ahead of the 8:30 a.m. ET release of the consumer price index, which is expected to show a 0.3% rise in September and 5.3% annual gain.

In stocks, J.P. Morgan reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates, fueled by deal-making and loan growth. The Wall Street bank benefitted from the release of $2.1 billion of loan loss reserves that were built up to ride out the pandemic.

BlackRock Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as assets under management rose to $9.46 trillion from $7.81 trillion, boosting fee income.

Elsewhere, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted its second quarterly profit since the start of the pandemic but warned higher fuel costs will weigh on current quarter results.

Meanwhile, Hasboro Inc. CEO Brian Goldner died Tuesday following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. Goldner went on medical leave on Monday and was replaced by independent board member Rich Stoddart on an interim basis.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 44 cents to $80.21 a barrel while gold jumped $12.80 to $1772.10 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.05% while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 were higher by 0.24% and 0.73%, respectively.

Trade in Asia was choppy with Japan’s Nikkei 225 losing 0.32% and China’s Shanghai Composite edging up 0.42%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was closed for holiday.