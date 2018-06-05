Stocks gear up for another upbeat session

Brandywine Global Portfolio Manager Jack McIntyre on the economic and market impact of tariff concerns and the outlook for U.S. economic growth.

U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday, poised to continue their advance from the prior sessions as traders focused on strong economic data and shrugged off trade war fears.

The rally started last Friday following a strong, but not inflationary, May jobs report. Easing concerns about a trade war also provided a lift to stocks.

Consumer and technology stocks led the rally on Monday with the major tech stocks: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Netflix touched lifetime highs while the Nasdaq also closed in record territory.

For the Dow, Monday’s big gainers included Boeing, Home Depot, Walmart, Visa and Apple.

Economic data due Tuesday includes the Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing survey.

Big movers pre-bell Tuesday include Twitter. The social media company’s stock is climbing on news that it will now be part of the S&P 500.

Commodities were mostly lower, with gold and oil gearing up for a down session.

