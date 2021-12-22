Stocks mixed after weak 3Q GDP

U.S. equity futures were mixed Wednesday after economic growth in the third quarter rose just 2.3% compared to 6.7% in the prior quarter. Rising COVID-19 cases were blamed for the slowdown as noted by the Commerce Department.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35492.7 +560.54 +1.60% SP500 S&P 500 4649.23 +81.21 +1.78% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15341.086705 +360.14 +2.40%

Dow futures were little changed, with S&P and Nasdaq futures down about 0.2% after the report. This after equities broke a three-session losing streak on Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 51.57 +1.67 +3.35%

While 3Q GDP was revised higher to 2.3% from 2.1% helped by consumer spending, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases remain a headwind for economic growth, according to the Commerce Department.

Oil was marginally higher holding at the $71 per barrel level.

Tesla shares were higher after CEO Elon Musk signaled his year-end stock selling spree is over, for now.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 938.53 +38.59 +4.29%

In earnings, BlackBerry shares slipped even though it reported better than expected quarterly results. Through Tuesday, the shares have gained 39%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BB BLACKBERRY LTD. 9.25 +0.37 +4.17%

Apparel maker Naked Brand will be active today as it begins trading post 1 to 15 stock split.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NKBD n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

US PENDING HOME SALES UNEXPECTEDLY FALL IN SEPTEMBER

In other economic reports., existing home sales for the month of November will be released by the National Association of Realtors. The expectation is that sales of previously owned homes jumped 2.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.52 million units. That would be the highest since January and the third straight month of increasing sales.

The Conference Board will release its consumer confidence index for December. It’s expected to edge higher to a reading of 110.8 after slipping more than expected to a nine-month low in November on inflation and Covid concerns.

In Europe, London's FTSE was little changed, Germany's DAX added 0.1% and France's CAC gained 0.2%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.2%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.1%.

MAERSK STRIKES DEAL TO BUY LF LOGISTICS FOR $3.6 BLN

In global deals, AP Moeller-Maersk AS said it has agreed to buy LF Logistics Holdings Ltd. in an all-cash deal. The Danish shipping company said it would acquire 100% of the private, Asia-Pacific-based logistics company for an enterprise value of $3.6 billion.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.