Stocks gain, shaking off trade concerns

By StocksFOXBusiness

Mainstay Capital Management CEO David Kudla on the markets, Federal Reserve policy and the state of earnings season.video

The headline risks facing investors

Mainstay Capital Management CEO David Kudla on the markets, Federal Reserve policy and the state of earnings season.

Stocks are trading higher on Tuesday following mixed earnings results.

Xerox shares are rising in premarket trading after beating profit estimates, while shares of Pfizer and Harley-Davidson fell.

In a potential setback to the progress in U.S-China trade talks, the U.S. Justice Department brought charges against China's telecom giant Huawei days before a high-level meeting between the two countries in Washington, aimed at easing the tariff war.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES24640.1+111.88+0.46%
SP500S&P 5002644.99+1.14+0.04%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7086.2931+0.61+0.01%

The Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting on interest rates on Tuesday.

Shares of Pfizer fell after the drugmaker forecast full-year revenue below analysts' estimate.

Harley-Davidson dropped after the motorcycle maker reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hit by declining sales in the United States.

PG&E shares plunged after the nation's largest utility filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
XRXXEROX CORP.25.81+1.51+6.21%
PFEPFIZER INC.39.90+0.37+0.94%
PCGPG & E CORP.12.68+0.67+5.58%
VZVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.53.31-1.76-3.19%
HOGHARLEY DAVIDSON34.18-2.43-6.64%

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the session roughly flat.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index settled 0.2 percent lower.

Japan’s Nikkei  average ended the day up less than 0.1 percent.

European markets are trading higher.  London’s FTSE jumped 1.3 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.2 percent and France’s CAC gained 1 percent.