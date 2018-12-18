Stocks futures point higher following Monday's plunge

Equity futures were indicating a higher open following a second straight day of 500 point losses.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3 percent.

Stocks in China and Hong Kong fell across the board on Tuesday, tracking markets in the U.S., as Chinese investors gauge the impact of a slowdown in global economic growth.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed the session down 0.8 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index finished the day down 1.1 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei ended the day down 1.8 percent.

In European trading, London’s FTSE opened off 0.4 percent, Germany’s DAX also slipped 0.4 percent and France’s CAC lost 0.6 percent.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve opens its two-day policy setting meeting.

Investors will also examine the latest housing starts data.

Earnings will start to play into the day to day of the stock market. Darden Restaurants will report in the morning, while

FedEx, Jabil Circuit and Micron deliver in the afternoon.

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Monday, deepening annual losses, ahead of the final Federal Reserve policy meeting of the year and amid continued worries about the impact a trade war with China may have on the U.S. economy. At the lows of the afternoon the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen more than 600 points.

Amid the volatility, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are all sitting in negative territory for the 2018 year, the first down year since 2015. The Russell 2000, a basket of smaller U.S. based companies, closed in bear market territory.

The Nasdaq Composite erased its 2018 gains in Monday's sell-off, leaving only the Nasdaq 100 among the closely followed stock averages that remain positive for 2018.