Stocks fall as 10-year yield spikes, oil tops $84
Verizon and AT&T in focus as 5G rollout looms
U.S. stocks are set to open lower after the three-day weekend as both oil and bonds ticked higher.
Stock futures suggest a decline across the board of about 1% for the S&P 500 and over 1.7% for the Nasdaq Composite following last Friday's mixed session.
The 10-Year Treasury yield rose to 1.84%, adding pressure to equities.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35911.81
|-201.81
|-0.56%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4662.85
|+3.82
|+0.08%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14893.75271
|+86.94
|+0.59%
Oil also rose to the $84 level following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates that killed at least three people.
|USO
|UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.
|59.97
|+1.70
|+2.92%
In deal news, Microsoft is buying Activision in a deal valued at $68.7 billion giving the software giant a leg-up in the gaming world with titles including ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Candy Crush’, the companies announced Tuesday.
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|310.20
|+5.40
|+1.77%
|ATVI
|ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.
|65.39
|+1.22
|+1.90%
In earnings, Goldman Sachs shares are in focus after fourth-quarter profits fell to $10.81 per share, missing analyst estimates of $11.76 tracked by Refinitiv and below the same period a year ago on weaker results from its trading division.
|GS
|THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
|380.94
|-9.86
|-2.52%
Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Charles Schwab and PNC Financial Services are also set to report before the market open.
Unilever shares slipped after Fitch Ratings warned a downgrade could come, citing the company's strategy which focuses on healthcare which includes its planned acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline's consumer unit.
|UL
|UNILEVER PLC
|54.29
|+0.61
|+1.14%
|GSK
|GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
|45.47
|+0.41
|+0.91%
Separately, 23andMe extended a joint immuno-oncology program.
|ME
|23ANDME HOLDING CO
|5.18
|-0.23
|-4.25%
|BAC
|BANK OF AMERICA CORP.
|47.91
|-0.85
|-1.74%
|BNY
|BLACKROCK N Y MUN INCOME TRUST
|14.62
|-0.08
|-0.54%
|SCHW
|THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORP.
|95.53
|+2.15
|+2.30%
|PNC
|THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.
|222.20
|-4.25
|-1.88%
Meanwhile, Interactive Brokers and J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report after the bell.
|IBKR
|INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP INC.
|74.75
|-0.92
|-1.22%
|JBHT
|J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC.
|202.07
|-2.12
|-1.04%
Keep an eye on telecom stocks, including Verizon and AT&T, with the rollout of 5G tomorrow.
|VZ
|VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
|53.28
|-0.24
|-0.45%
|T
|AT&T INC.
|27.18
|+0.38
|+1.42%
As for economic data, investors will be watching the National Association of Home Builders' housing market index.
In Asia, the Bank of Japan wrapped up a two-day policy meeting with no major changes. Its benchmark interest rate remains at a longstanding minus 0.1%.
Price increases in Japan have been less pronounced than they are in the U.S. and some other nations, though the central bank raised its inflation forecast for the fiscal year that begins in April to 1.1% from a previous estimate of 0.9%.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 28,257.25. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.1% to 7,408.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.9% to 2,864.24. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.4% to 24,112.78, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.8% to 3,569.91.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.