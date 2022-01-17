Stocks fall as 10-year yield spikes, oil tops $84

U.S. stocks are set to open lower after the three-day weekend as both oil and bonds ticked higher.

Stock futures suggest a decline across the board of about 1% for the S&P 500 and over 1.7% for the Nasdaq Composite following last Friday's mixed session.

The 10-Year Treasury yield rose to 1.84%, adding pressure to equities.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35911.81 -201.81 -0.56% SP500 S&P 500 4662.85 +3.82 +0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14893.75271 +86.94 +0.59%

Oil also rose to the $84 level following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates that killed at least three people.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 59.97 +1.70 +2.92%

In deal news, Microsoft is buying Activision in a deal valued at $68.7 billion giving the software giant a leg-up in the gaming world with titles including ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Candy Crush’, the companies announced Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 310.20 +5.40 +1.77% ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 65.39 +1.22 +1.90%

In earnings, Goldman Sachs shares are in focus after fourth-quarter profits fell to $10.81 per share, missing analyst estimates of $11.76 tracked by Refinitiv and below the same period a year ago on weaker results from its trading division.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 380.94 -9.86 -2.52%

Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Charles Schwab and PNC Financial Services are also set to report before the market open.

Unilever shares slipped after Fitch Ratings warned a downgrade could come, citing the company's strategy which focuses on healthcare which includes its planned acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline's consumer unit.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UL UNILEVER PLC 54.29 +0.61 +1.14% GSK GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 45.47 +0.41 +0.91%

Separately, 23andMe extended a joint immuno-oncology program.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ME 23ANDME HOLDING CO 5.18 -0.23 -4.25%

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 47.91 -0.85 -1.74% BNY BLACKROCK N Y MUN INCOME TRUST 14.62 -0.08 -0.54% SCHW THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORP. 95.53 +2.15 +2.30% PNC THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. 222.20 -4.25 -1.88%

Meanwhile, Interactive Brokers and J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % IBKR INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP INC. 74.75 -0.92 -1.22% JBHT J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC. 202.07 -2.12 -1.04%

Keep an eye on telecom stocks, including Verizon and AT&T, with the rollout of 5G tomorrow.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 53.28 -0.24 -0.45% T AT&T INC. 27.18 +0.38 +1.42%

As for economic data, investors will be watching the National Association of Home Builders' housing market index.

In Asia, the Bank of Japan wrapped up a two-day policy meeting with no major changes. Its benchmark interest rate remains at a longstanding minus 0.1%.

Price increases in Japan have been less pronounced than they are in the U.S. and some other nations, though the central bank raised its inflation forecast for the fiscal year that begins in April to 1.1% from a previous estimate of 0.9%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 28,257.25. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.1% to 7,408.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.9% to 2,864.24. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.4% to 24,112.78, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.8% to 3,569.91.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.