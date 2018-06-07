Stocks flat following Wednesday’s rally

U.S. stocks looked for direction on Thursday, with investors taking a bit of a breather after bidding up equities.

The Dow almost hit a three-month high on Wednesday, with traders shrugging off the latest trade developments while awaiting the start of the G7 meeting – on Friday – where trade is expected to be a hot topic.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SP500 S&P 500 2772.35 +23.55 +0.86% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25146.39 +346.41 +1.40% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7689.2433 +51.38 +0.67%

The Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 notched their third straight day of records on Wednesday.

Overseas trading got off to a delayed start Thursday with London’s stock market opening an hour behind schedule following a trading outage.

Stateside, investors will get another reading on the state of the U.S. jobs market with the Labor Department’s initial jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In commodities, both gold and oil futures were higher.