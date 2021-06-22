Stock futures little changed ahead of Powell testimony on Fed's pandemic response

U.S. stock futures hovered just below record highs as investors awaited Capitol Hill testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Dow futures rose 12 points, or 0.04%, while S&P 500 futures edged up 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.25%.

The quiet morning comes a day after the major averages posted their biggest gains in at least a month, buoyed by comments from New York Fed President John Williams, who said the U.S. economy isn’t strong enough for the central bank to shift policy.

STOCK MARKET'S MOST POPULAR TRADE FACES 'PERFECT STORM'

The Fed will remain in focus Tuesday as Powell will testify on lessons learned from the central bank’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of Powell’s testimony, the benchmark 10-year yield held at 1.48% and was near its lowest level since the beginning of March.

In stocks, mega-cap technology companies, including Apple Inc. and Amazon Inc., were firm as bond yields remained in check.

Elsewhere, GameStop Corp. shares surged after the company said it raised $1.13 billion through the sale of 5 million shares. The company plans to use the proceeds for general purposes and to invest in growth initiatives.

Crypto-linked companies, like Riot Blockchain Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc., were under pressure as bitcoin traded near a five-month low.

In earnings, Plug Power Inc. reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as revenue topped estimates. The company said it expects hydrogen prices to decline meaningfully during the second half of the year.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost 51 cents to $73.15 a barrel and gold ticked up $2.20 to $1,785.10 an ounce.

OIL COULD HIT $100 A BARREL NEXT YEAR: BANK OF AMERICA

Overseas trading was choppy.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.22%, while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 added 0.09% and 0.01%, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 outperformed in Asia, climbing 3.12%, as China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 0.63%.