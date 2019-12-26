Stocks point to post-Christmas gains

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open when trading resumes on Thursday, following the Christmas Day holiday.

The three major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.1 percent.

U.S. stocks edged lower Tuesday, drifting slightly from their records, in a muted trading session ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28515.45 -36.08 -0.13% SP500 S&P 500 3223.38 -0.63 -0.02% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8952.88396 +7.24 +0.08%

Chinese markets surged on Thursday after the government announced a relaxation of residency restrictions for small and medium cities that boosted property stocks.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.9 percent. Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent.

CHINA'S NOVEMBER SOYBEAN IMPORTS ROSE AFTER US TRADE DEAL

Markets were closed in Europe and Hong Kong.

World markets have rallied since President Donald Trump said earlier this week that a trade deal with China was ready for signing. Chinese officials have confirmed that the two sides are in close contact on their so-called Phase 1 agreement to help ease friction over Beijing's technology ambitions and other trade issues.Earlier this week,

China announced it was slashing tariffs on 850 types of products as part of its efforts to improve the quality of its trade and meet demand for scarce items such as pork, which is in short supply due to outbreaks of African swine fever that have devastated its hog industry.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.