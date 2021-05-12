Stock futures fall, CPI inflation data spikes

U.S. stock futures were under selling pressure Wednesday morning as traders digested a hotter than expected reading on consumer prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded down 189 points, or 0.36%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were lower by 0.78% and 1.25%, respectively.

The consumer price index for April year-over-year rose 4.2% the biggest increase since September 2008. Prices rose 0.8% from the prior month. Both exceeding economist's estimates.

The report will give traders more insight into how quickly the Federal Reserve may have to alter its asset purchase plan and course for interest rates.

In stocks, Tesla Inc. exported 55% of the 25,845 vehicles made at its Shanghai plant in April, according to figures released Wednesday by the China Passenger Car Association.

Meanwhile, mega-cap tech stocks including Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. remained in focus as investors continued to rotate out of growth stocks and into value plays.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel on Wednesday will consider Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents.

In earnings, Wendy’s Co. reported strong same-store sales and hiked its full-year earnings forecast due to increased optimism its breakfast menu, announced just before lockdowns went into effect last year, will bring customers into restaurants.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 76 cents to $66.04 per barrel and gold slid $2.50 to $1,833.60 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was out in front in Europe, advancing 0.37%, while Germany’s DAX 30 ticked up 0.14% and France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.13%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.61%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.61% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.78%.