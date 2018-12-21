Stocks buoyed by economic data but burdened by shutdown fears

U.S. stock investors weighed positive and negative developments Friday as the worst month for the markets since 1931 approaches its end.

The government reported a modest decline in the third-quarter gross domestic product to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent, the period’s third and final reading, plus a weaker-than-expected November durable goods report.

Such tepid results could give the Federal Reserve pause in its plans to raise interest rates two times next year as a way to prevent inflation.

But fears that the budgetary standoff between President Trump and Democrats in Congress will result in a government shutdown weighed on investor sentiment.

The U.S. House passed a spending package that includes funding for Trump’s campaign-promised border wall. The bill heads to the Senate where 60 votes are needed for passage, a grim feat with 49 Democrats strongly opposing funding for the wall.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 22895.39 +35.79 +0.16% SP500 S&P 500 2481.29 +13.87 +0.56% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6527.0313 -1.38 -0.02%

On Thursday, U.S. shares tumbled with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling nearly 500 points or about 2 percent and sliding below 23,000 for the first time in 14 months.

Along with the blue-chip index, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also plummeted, now flirting with bear market territory. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 lost over 1 percent during the session. At the same time, volatility spiked to the highest level since February.

The selling accelerated after President Trump told House Republican leaders Thursday he will not sign a Senate-passed spending package that does not include sought-after border security funds, upending negotiations to avert a government shutdown by the end of the week as reported by Fox News.

Japan's Nikkei finished the session lower by 1.1 percent and down 5.6 percent for the week.

China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day down 0.8 percent and off 3 percent for the week.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index closed out the day higher by 0.5 percent, but fell 1.3 percent for the week.

In European trading, London’s FTSE traded little changed, Germany’s DAX added 0.2 percent and France’s CAC was little changed.

FOX Business' Mike Obel contributed to this article.