Stocks trade lower on IMF global growth outlook

U.S.stocks are trading lower as markets return to trading amid worries about global economic growth and concern about Brexit.

The IMF predicted the global economy to grow at 3.5 percent in 2019 and 3.6 percent in 2020, down 0.2 and 0.1 percentage point, respectively, from last October's forecasts.

Markets were closed Tuesday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

All three major indexes are trading lower.

On the economic calendar, the National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday existing home sales declined 6.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.99 million units last month. That was the lowest level since November 2015.

November's sales pace was revised slightly up to 5.33 million unit from the previously reported 5.32 million units.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24528.23 -178.12 -0.72% SP500 S&P 500 2647.17 -23.54 -0.88% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7080.5994 -76.63 -1.07%

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast 2019 sales that fell short of analysts' estimates after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

The company said it expects 2019 sales in the range of $80.4 billion to $81.2 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of $82.69 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Arconic Inc shares slumped after the aluminum products maker said it was no longer pursuing a sale.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 128.65 -2.04 -1.56% ARNC ARCONIC INC. 16.74 -3.60 -17.70%

Also on Monday, China's 2018 growth slowed to the lowest in nearly three decades, which puts pressure on Beijing to add more stimulus.

The economy cooled in the fourth quarter under pressure from lower domestic demand and the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew at the slowest pace since the global financial crisis, easing to 6.4 percent on-year as expected from 6.5 percent in the third quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That pulled full-year growth down to 6.6 percent, the slowest annual pace since 1990.

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day 1.2 percent lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the session down 0.7 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.5 percent on the day.

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded lower by 1 percent, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.7 percent and France’s CAC was off 0.7 percent.

U.S. stocks closed higher Friday -- their fourth consecutive weekly gain -- after China reportedly offered to increase its imports from America over a six-year-period to reduce the trade imbalance between the two nations.

Equities also got a lift from a Wall Street Journal report that the Trump administration was considering rolling back tariffs on Chinese goods to ensure that current trade negotiations – set to end March 1 – are successful.